Rev. Charles D. Ford of Mill Creek completed his life’s work and reached his heavenly home on Monday, December 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a son of the late Luther Allen and Reva (Ball) Ford born on April 23, 1941, in Baldwin. Left to cherish his memory is wife and the love of his life, of 57 years, Loretta (Taylor) Ford. Also surviving are his children Teri (Bruce) Howell, East Daily, Sheri (Chip) Baker,Lucas, Ohio, Chuck (Sheila) Ford, Belington, Kerri (Kelly) Carr, Beverly, Kelly Collins, Mill Creek, Matthew (Marcus) Ford, Mill Creek and a special nephew, Victor Taylor, Mill Creek. Grandchildren, Jerimiah (Ciara) Baker, Columbus, OH, Whitney (Gary) Warner, Boyer,, Josh Collins, Mill Creek, Adam and Justin Carr, Beverly, Shatia and Breanna Ford, Belington, Heather Kittle, Coalton, Randy (Jennifer) Rockwell, Montrose, Harley Rockwell, Belington, Morgan Long, Lackland Airforce Base, San Antonio, TX, several great-grandchildren, three sisters, Joan Acord, Beckley, Isalee Graves, Marysville, Washington, and Pearline Pauley, Monterville. He was preceded in death by three siblings Elsie See, Carol James, Henry Ford, and son-in-law, Timothy Colllins. He will forever be remembered as a kind and caring soul, who never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and was a wonderful husband and father, not only his children but anyone that needed some love. One of Charlie’s passions in life was his antique trucks, especially his orange 1962 Chevy, with which he participated in multiple car shows. He was member of the Mill Creek Union Mission Church and the Union Mission Church Conference. He loved attending church and serving God, never missing a service until Alzheimer’s took his ability away. He was an excellent mechanic and the go-to guy when anyone needed something fixed. If he didn’t have the tool, he would make it. He was one of those guys that could fit a square peg fit into a round hole. All he needed was a bigger hammer! He worked as a mechanic and electrician in local coals mines for over forty-two years. He was Veteran of the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War with the 1st Infantry Division, the Big Red One, from 1964 to 1966. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 812 and proudly served as their Chaplain. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Randy Long will officiate and interment will follow at Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Rev. Charles David Ford. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

