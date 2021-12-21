Rev. Edward Eugene Ray, 88, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on June 04, 1933 a son of the late Albert E. And Ruby Lea Knight Ray.

He attended West Virginia University for two years and earned a degree in business administration from WV Business College. He was a dedicated Christian and a true servant of God. For 52 years, he served as Pastor of New Life Worship Center. His grandfather Albert Ray brought the Pentecostal Religion to Fairmont and Rev. Ray proudly followed in his footsteps. Rev. Ray was known for a wonderful sense of humor and loved time with his family.

He is survived by his son Rev. Timothy Ray and his wife Stefanie of Fairmont; one brother Charles A. Ray and his wife Carolyn Ann Corley Ray of Virginia Beach; two sisters-in-law Beverly Rose Lango Ray and Beverly Rae Christie Ray; one brother-in-law Leonard Satterfield; his two granddaughters Emily Gail Ray and Josie Hannah Ray and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Regina Kathryn Francis Ray; two brothers Ronald G. Ray and John Alan Ray; one sister Diana Lynn Rae Satterfield.

The family has chosen cremation as the form of disposition and his cremains will be laid to rest next to his wife at Rice Ridge Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to carry out the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Worship Center at 1813 Martha Ave./ Fairmont WV 26554.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at New Life Worship Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

