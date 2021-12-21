Titans remain unbeaten with win over Ritchie County

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County heads into the Christmas holiday unbeaten with Monday night’s blockbuster win over previously unbeaten Ritchie County.

The Titans move to 7-0 after defeating the Rebels 73-48 and playing one of their best games to date.

Gilmer County’s Trinity Bancroft led the team with 19 points; Malaysia Morgan posted a 16-point first half and ended the night with 18 points. Seven Titans accounted for scoring in the win.

Ritchie County moves to 3-1 on the season and will return home to face St. Marys Wednesday. Gilmer County is off until a Dec. 28 contest at Tucker County.

