Advertisement

Titans remain unbeaten with win over Ritchie County

Gilmer County’s Trinity Bancroft leads team with 19 points, Malaysia Morgan 18 points
Gilmer County girls' basketball
Gilmer County girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County heads into the Christmas holiday unbeaten with Monday night’s blockbuster win over previously unbeaten Ritchie County.

The Titans move to 7-0 after defeating the Rebels 73-48 and playing one of their best games to date.

Gilmer County’s Trinity Bancroft led the team with 19 points; Malaysia Morgan posted a 16-point first half and ended the night with 18 points. Seven Titans accounted for scoring in the win.

Ritchie County moves to 3-1 on the season and will return home to face St. Marys Wednesday. Gilmer County is off until a Dec. 28 contest at Tucker County.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail

Latest News

WVU preps for bowl game against Minnesota
Brown sees strengths in all three phases of Minnesota game
Morgantown girls' on track to continue the team's modern legacy
Morgantown girls’ basketball on track to continue modern legacy
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season
Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball continues undefeated season
5 Sports' Sunday Sitdown: Natalie Hathaway
5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Bridgeport Cheer Head Coach Natalie Hathaway