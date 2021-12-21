Advertisement

Treasurer’s Office returns $900k in unclaimed property during November

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore on Tuesday announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $900,000 to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of November.

“We had a strong month of claims in November, and as we approach the end of the year, I’m confident that we will maintain this momentum,” Treasurer Moore said. “Our Unclaimed Property Division staff and Local Government Specialists are constantly working to reunite people with their lost assets.”

The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 1,307 claims during the month of November, returning a total of $913,777.61 to rightful owners.

“As we approach the holidays, discovering unclaimed property is like receiving an unexpected Christmas gift,” Treasurer Moore said. “As always, we encourage everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the ‘Search’ button to see if we have any unclaimed property in your name.”

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities. 

The Treasurer seeks to reunite the unclaimed property, including uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, with its owner.

