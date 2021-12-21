West Virginians react to breakdown in ‘Build Back Better’ bill negotiations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, is taking a lot of backlash from across the nation following his decision to walk away from negotiations on the President’s signature social reform legislation.

The ‘Build Back Better’ bill included everything from climate change reform to universal Pre-K to an extension of the monthly child tax credits. Despite the pressure Sen. Manchin may be feeling in Washington, D.C., there was plenty of support among people polled in the coalfields on Tuesday.

Many residents of Beckley shared his concerns about putting more money into the U.S. economy at a time when prices are skyrocketing and small businesses are facing a shortfall of workers.

“I like the fact that he’s voting no,” said Diana Anderson. “I think we’re giving too much away. It’s good to help those in need, but sometimes those folks need to help themselves.”

Truby and Jackie Thompson were also supportive. “I support him 100 percent not letting Biden take all the money and spend it the way he does. Our country is already in bad enough shape.”

The Senator’s concerns over the size of the bill and its impact on the national debt was another issue that resonated with those in the Mountain State. “He’s looking long-term to do what’s best for us all in the future, not just what’s best right now,” said Matt Withrow.

While there were many people in support of the Senator’s decision, there were also concerns, especially among members of Sen. Manchin’s own party.

“He’s betrayed the people of West Virginia. He’s betrayed seniors trying to make payments on their medications. He’s betrayed seniors raising their grandchildren,” said Joe Golden, a member of the Democratic Party.

Golden was especially disappointed by the Senator’s decision to walk away from negotiations.

“We’re our own brothers and sister’s keepers. I don’t think he feels that. I think he’s doing harm to the people in this state who elected him.”

In an interview on West Virginia Metro News on Monday, Senator Manchin alluded to White House staff issues that also played a role in the breakdown. However, Senator Manchin could not be reached for a comment on the White House issues on Tuesday.

