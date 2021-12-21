Woman rescues cat from fire caused by incense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday on Edgehill Street in Greenmont.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the second-story of a home and called for a 2nd Alarm, according to a release from the Morgantown Fire Department.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at approximately 4:17 p.m.

Damages to the structure are estimated to be $75,000, according to officials.

The owner was home at the time of the fire, and she was able to escape without injury, the release says.

Officials said the owner rescued one cat from the fire, but another cat was unaccounted for.

Morgantown Fire Marshals determined the cause of the fire to be a burning incense that came into contact with combustible materials.

