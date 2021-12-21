WVU Medicine Health Report: Non-invasive Treatments for Depression

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Patrick J. Marshalek, MD, Medical Director of WVU Medicine ECT/TMS, talks about non-invasive treatment for those with depression. Watch the video above to learn more about non-invasive treatments for depression from Dr. Marshalek.

