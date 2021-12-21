Advertisement

WVU Medicine Health Report: Non-invasive Treatments for Depression

In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Patrick J. Marshalek, MD talks about non-invasive treatment for those with depression.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Patrick J. Marshalek, MD, Medical Director of WVU Medicine ECT/TMS, talks about non-invasive treatment for those with depression. Watch the video above to learn more about non-invasive treatments for depression from Dr. Marshalek.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21.
Loaded handgun detected at Yeager Airport by TSA
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV announces alternatives for service during holidays