Barbour County man pleads guilty to firearms charge
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearms charge on Tuesday, officials said.
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Calvin Crockett Mullins, 29, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Distribution of a Firearm,” according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Ihlenfeld said that Mullins admitted to selling a 16-gauge shotgun to a person prohibited from having firearms.
The crime took place in February 2020 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.
Mullins faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the incident.
