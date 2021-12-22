Advertisement

Barbour County man pleads guilty to firearms charge

A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearms charge on Tuesday, officials said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man pleaded guilty to a firearms charge on Tuesday, officials said.

Calvin Crockett Mullins, 29, of Philippi, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Distribution of a Firearm,” according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld said that Mullins admitted to selling a 16-gauge shotgun to a person prohibited from having firearms.

The crime took place in February 2020 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Mullins faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the incident.

