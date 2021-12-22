Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

