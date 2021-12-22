Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener signs to University of Findlay swim

Keener holds multiple state swim titles
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Randy Keener signed to University of Findlay swim Wednesday afternoon.

The senior has seen the state swim meet each of the last three years, bringing home several medals each season including three 2-IM titles, two 100 back titles, a team title and countless more.

Keener is excited for what this swim season will bring, but also looks forward to the new competition will bring.

