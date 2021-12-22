Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Social media posts about high gas prices in the city of Buckhannon captured the attention of members of the community.

Some Buckhannon residents shared on Facebook that Buckhannon’s gas prices were higher than those in neighboring cities.

People said they were under the impression the city or county was taxing fuel to raise the costs.

After many concerns were voiced the city explained this was not the case.

The city’s Information Officer Randy Sanders said he wanted to clarify this issue for residents as it was an issue that was investigated in the past.

“It’s the choice of the owners or the stations to set their own prices there. It has nothing to do with municipalities or counties manipulating the price,” Sanders said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.