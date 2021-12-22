Canaan Valley Resort’s Ski Area set to open Friday

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Canaan Valley Resort’s Ski Area will open for the season on Friday, December 24th.

Officials said the resort’s Tube Park is slated to open next week, conditions permitting.

Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2021-2022 ski season.

Situated in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies, Canaan Valley Resort invested significantly in the property’s ski operations in the offseason, which officials said will greatly improve the guest experience.

Officials said the resort tube park has been expanded to more than twice its previous size and offers some of the longest tubing lanes in the Mid-Atlantic.

With a newly remodeled and significantly enlarged ski and snowboard rental facility and with the addition of advance, online ski, boot, and snowboard ordering, the resort has streamlined and enhanced the rentals process, which officials said will save guests time in line.

Canaan Valley officials also said a new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system have been added to speed a guests’ trip to the mountain and reduce time in lift lines, replacing the paper lift tickets, meaning guests will be able to purchase passes online and receive a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes via their mobile phone or computer. Passes can be purchased online here.

Canaan Valley Resort boasts 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain, and the mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts and a magic carpet at the beginner’s area.

For more information, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.