Doddridge County boys’ basketball loses to St. Joe, 99-72

By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County boys’ basketball team took on Huntington St. Joseph Prep in the championship game of the Dan McConnell Hoops Classic.

Though the Bulldogs were down as many as 50 in the third quarter, Doddridge showed its fight, scoring 40 points in the final 12 minutes.

Even with the fight, the home team look the loss 99-72.

Brandon Hileman led the scoring for Doddridge with 19. The Bulldogs are back in action this Thursday against Webster County at home.

