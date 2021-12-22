Harrison County man arrested on property destruction charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly broke a door with a pair of pliers and damaged two vehicles back on Nov. 8, officers said.

Norman Geipe, 67, of Bristol, West Virginia, was on the porch of a home when officers responded to a destruction of property complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they tried to speak with Geipe, but they could not understand what Geipe was saying, appearing to be under the influence of some type of narcotics.

The criminal complaint says officers saw damage to the front door, and one of the two victims told officers she saw Geipe hitting the front door with a pair of pliers, busting out the glass on the door.

Officers said they then detained Geipe and put him in the back of the patrol car.

Officers said one of the victims told them that she was sitting in her living room and heard two bangs but did not see anything outside.

The criminal complaint says she heard another bang followed by yelling on her porch, seeing Geipe on her porch when she turned the porch light on.

She then got her husband out of bed and walked back to the front door when Geipe allegedly hit the front door with a pair of pliers, breaking the glass.

The woman’s husband then got into an argument with Geipe, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said the woman then saw damages to her vehicle that was not there prior to being parked in the driveway totaling $3,505.95, according to an estimate completed by her insurance company.

The woman’s husband allegedly seen damages to his vehicle as he was looking over the damages done to the woman’s car totaling $1,741.72, according to an estimate completed by his insurance company.

Geipe has been charged with felony destruction of property and is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

