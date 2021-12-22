Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing a few light snow flurries this morning, this afternoon, expect much cooler temperatures, as reinforced cold air moves into WV today. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with breezy winds of 10-15 mph. Wind gusts above 30 mph are possible in the mountain counties, which could blow around unsecured outdoor items and cause other problems, so we’ll be watching this carefully. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s and feeling much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly afternoon. Tonight, the winds become light, and skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the upper-teens. Overall, expect a cold day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with light southerly winds. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, thanks to the light winds bringing warm air into WV. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and nice. We stay nice and dry until Friday evening, when a cold front pushes through into NCWV, bringing light rain into the area. More rain comes on Saturday afternoon, as weak disturbances ride along the frontal boundary, which sticks around in our area until Sunday morning. Not much rain is expected, and we won’t see any snow, so no White Christmas is expected either. Still, you may want some extra time on the roads as we head into the holiday weekend. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the mid-50s over the holiday. By Sunday, we should dry out and have a break from any precipitation, before more rain comes early next week. In short, today will be chilly and windy, tomorrow will be nice, and the holiday weekend will bring rain and mild temperatures.

Today: Barring a few snow flurries this morning, for the most part, just expect clouds this morning, which give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Gusts exceeding 30 mph are possible in the mountains, which could blow around loose outdoor objects, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, below-average for late-December. In short, it will be a chilly, windy day. High: 37.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be light and coming from the WSW. Because of the calm conditions, temperatures will drop into the upper-teens, below-average for December lows but expected for this time of year. Overall, expect a cold, calm night. Low: 19.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light SSW winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, so we’re back to where we should be in terms of average highs. In short, not a bad day. High: 44.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers coming during the evening hours. Not much rain expected during the evening, but still, it will be a dreary evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be well above-average for December. In short, expect a rainy, mild evening. High: 54.

