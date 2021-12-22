Advertisement

Liberty boys’ basketball wins first game in 20 contests

Mountaineers defeat Valley 69-34
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty boys’ basketball faced off with Valley in the Danny McConnell Hoops Classic consolation game.

Under new head coach, Zak Bart, the Mountaineers won their first contest in 20 games.

Liberty boy’s maintained energy the entire game to ride to a 69-34 win over the Lumberjacks.

Mountaineer Hayden Dodd led the game in scoring with 17, Gavin Derby was in front for the Lumberjacks with 10.

