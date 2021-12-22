Advertisement

Mon. Co. man sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation

One of 17 people charged last year in a drug trafficking operation was sentenced on Tuesday, officials said.
(Source: WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of 17 people charged last year in a drug trafficking operation was sentenced on Tuesday, officials said.

Jeremy Hamlin, 42, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Hamlin pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

Officials said Hamlin admitted to using a place on Bradley Street in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the operation.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

You can read the original story 5 News brought you last year about this drug trafficking operation here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Treece
Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

A Harrison County man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly broke a door with a pair of...
Barbour County man pleads guilty to firearms charge
Norman Geipe
Harrison County man arrested on property destruction charge
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, December 22, 2021 - 25 Days of Giving!
Marion Co.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office helps spread holiday cheer in unusual way