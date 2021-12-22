Mon. Co. man sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of 17 people charged last year in a drug trafficking operation was sentenced on Tuesday, officials said.

Jeremy Hamlin, 42, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Hamlin pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

Officials said Hamlin admitted to using a place on Bradley Street in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the operation.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

You can read the original story 5 News brought you last year about this drug trafficking operation here.

