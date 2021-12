MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Wheeling Park Patriots are undefeated no longer at the hands of the Morgantown Mohigans.

Morgantown edged out a close win over Park, 42-39.

The Patriots outscored Morgantown 14-6 in the third quarter but could not execute the complete comeback.

