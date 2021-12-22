Morrisey joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID vaccine shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs.

“This mandate will ultimately hurt, not help the working families, single parents, and grandparents raising grandchildren who desperately depend on programs such as Head Start,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

Head Start provides much-needed assistance to underserved children, including early childhood education and resources for families.

Attorney General Morrisey said forcing teachers, contractors, and volunteers in Head Start programs to be vaccinated by January 31 will cost jobs and programing.

The lawsuit says that the Head Start mandate is not only beyond the executive branch’s authority and arbitrary and capricious, but it also violates various federal laws passed by Congress.

West Virginia joined the Louisiana-led lawsuit with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.

