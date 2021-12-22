Advertisement

Nelson finds new challenge in signing with Emory & Henry

Joins the Wasp women’s basketball program
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophie Nelson has faced her fair share of adversity already in her basketball career, but she hasn’t let it get to her.

Despite injuries in her freshman and now senior years, Nelson signed to play basketball with Emory & Hnery College next year.

The Wasp coaching staff took measures to get to know her beyond the court, something that aided in her decision.

