Pittman stays close, signs with Salem softball

Tigers met every expectation she had for a school and athletic program
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Alyvia Pittman checked off every box by signing with Salem softball - she gets to stay close to home, have the family environment she’s looking for in a team and make an immediate impact on a roster.

Pittman owes her desire for a family-like team to Ritchie County, a program she’s enjoyed every moment being a part of - especially during last season’s culmination as Class A state runners-up.

The Rebels have one more season with Pittman before she joins the Tigers as a middle infielder.

