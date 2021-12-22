Pittman stays close, signs with Salem softball

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Alyvia Pittman checked off every box by signing with Salem softball - she gets to stay close to home, have the family environment she’s looking for in a team and make an immediate impact on a roster.

Pittman owes her desire for a family-like team to Ritchie County, a program she’s enjoyed every moment being a part of - especially during last season’s culmination as Class A state runners-up.

The Rebels have one more season with Pittman before she joins the Tigers as a middle infielder.

