Randolph County man arrested for allegedly hitting 4-year-old boy in face

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested on Tuesday after school officials called officers regarding possible child abuse, officers said.

Officers that were called in said they saw a 4-year-old boy with bruising on the right cheek from the mouth area to the eye in addition to a busted bottom lip.

The principal had been told the boy’s mother called in for the nurse to check him out because he and an older sibling were playing and “slipped on a toy,” according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says school officials told officers that the injuries were from “Daddy” and that the father was mad at the boy for getting in trouble at school.

Officers said that officials asked the boy if “Daddy” used an open hand or a closed hand to hit him, and he showed officials a closed hand, indicating a fist.

The boy also said multiple times that his father “hits me,” according to the criminal complaint.

Justin Tilley, 35, whom the boy referred to as “Daddy,” later told officers that he was allegedly attempting to correct the boy for behavior at school.

The criminal complaint says that Tilley told officers the boy “had been biting at school and at home” and that “he had been tapping [the boy] in the mouth, and this time it was too hard.”

Officers said they asked Tilley why he thought it was too hard, and he told them it was a result of “anger because he has anger issues” and that he “may have gotten him on the side of the head as well.”

Tilley also told officers that he had allegedly devised a plan with his girlfriend, the boy’s mother, a plan to tell the school what happened, which matched with what the school first told officers.

Officers said the boy’s mother witnessed Tilley hitting him and asked Tilley to stop.

Tilley has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 cash-only bond.

