Scholarship deadline approaching for W.Va. seniors interested in becoming W.Va. teachers

A $40,000 scholarship for West Virginia high school seniors interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia is quickly approaching its deadline.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until December 31 to apply for the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program.

This scholarship, now entering its third year, provides up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for 25 new scholars each year from a national applicant pool.

“Teaching is one of the most important and rewarding careers a student can choose to pursue,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Our Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars represent West Virginia’s most promising future teachers, and we’re ready to welcome even more to these impressive ranks. Across our state and the country, we’re looking for the best and brightest high school students who are ready to inspire future students – just like their own teachers have inspired them.”

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship Program, the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants, is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education.

Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation.

To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.

Visit underwoodsmith.org for more information and to apply.

The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well ($4,750 per year) receive nearly $15,000 per year to help pay for college.

