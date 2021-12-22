Advertisement

Smith named 2021 Stydahar Award winner

Given to the top lineman in the state
Eric Smith
Eric Smith(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The top lineman in the state hails from the 2021 Class AA state champion Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith was selected as the 2021 Stydahar Award winner, the accolade for the top lineman in the state.

Smith was also selected as first team all-state and the all-Big 10 team for the 2021 season.

