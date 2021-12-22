Smith named 2021 Stydahar Award winner

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The top lineman in the state hails from the 2021 Class AA state champion Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith was selected as the 2021 Stydahar Award winner, the accolade for the top lineman in the state.

Smith was also selected as first team all-state and the all-Big 10 team for the 2021 season.

