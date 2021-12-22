United Way Wednesday, December 22, 2021 - 25 Days of Giving!

MONONGALIA AND PRESTON COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - Just before the holidays, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties offered residents an opportunity to give this holiday season.

Brandi Helms, CEO of United Way of Mon and Preston, said the organization was about 88% of the way towards its fundraising goal of $1.2 million, and that they only had about $140,000 left. As a result, they’re still raising funds.

One opportunity to give to the organization was an event called “25 Days of Giving.” Doners would text Mountains2022 to 41444 and donate $25 in order to have a chance at winning a $100 gift card to various local businesses. The event was to end on December 25th, Christmas Day.

She also said that another event, the Outerwear Campaign, was still going on at the time of the interview. The Outerwear Drive involved donating winter items, such as coats, gloves, hats, and other winter times to various drop-off spots in Monongalia and Preston counties. Those who wanted to know where the locations were could find them on the website.

When asked how many items had been collected so far, Brandi explained, “We have collected hundreds of items, and those go out to some of our community partners.”

The event was supposed to end on January 15th, 2022.

Those who wanted to learn more could either call 304 - 296 - 7525 or go to the website.

