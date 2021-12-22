Advertisement

WVU prepares for final non-conference game

This year’s success has been based of WVU’s defense
WVU Men's basketball tips off in final non-conference game of the year
WVU Men's basketball tips off in final non-conference game of the year
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s basketball has been on a bit of an unexpected roll so far this season.

The team is undefeated at home and as won 10 games despite barely shooting 30% from 3, and 60% from the free throw line.

Tonight marks their final none conference game of the year, tipping off with Youngstown State. W-V-U defense has been the key to their success, holding many opponents under 60. Youngstown has not scored less than 70 in the month of December, so that defense will need to be in tip top shape tonight.

The two teams face off in the WVU Coliseum at 6 p.m.

