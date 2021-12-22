Advertisement

WVU seniors have left lasting impact on the Mountaineer program

With the bowl game a week away, Jordan Lesley reflects on this senior class
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN W.Va (WDTV) - While all eyes are looking towards the WVU bowl game, it is important to note what has gotten them here.

Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley noted the defensive is a group that led all of the Power 5 in total defense, and didn’t drop off much this year.

The Golden Gophers may have the Mountaineers beat on size, but the gold and blue are a cohesive group of experienced seniors that no matter what happens next Tuesday, will have forever left their mark in WVU history.

