Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said voters can respond by scanning the QR code on the postcard, online at ovr.sos.wv.gov or by mailing the postage-paid card to their county clerk.

The cards are going to registered voters who have changed addresses with the Division of Motor Vehicles or post office or who have not voted or updated their voter registration in the past four years.

Voters will remain “active” if their postcards are returned. Those whose cards are not returned or are returned “undeliverable” will be categorized as “inactive.” They can still vote in the next two federal election cycles, but if the address remains unconfirmed and the voter does not vote in a state or local election, the registration may be canceled, Warner’s office said.

Election officials will mail postcards to the 169,417 voters identified after the November 2020 General Election, Warner said.

