Crews respond to rollover crash on Emily Drive

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash by the Texas Roadhouse on Emily Dr. in Clarksburg.

The crash was reported to officials around 2:04 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials with the Harrison County 911 Communications Center said three vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which rolled over.

Nobody was transported to the hospital, according to the communications center.

The Bridgeport and Clarksburg Fire Departments responded to the accident in addition to the Clarksburg Police Department.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

