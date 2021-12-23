Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Three Es: effort, execution and enthusiasm

Polar Bears satisfied with start to the season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior hasn’t played as many games as some of the teams in the area, but they are confident in their start to the season.

Head coach David Retton has instilled a mentality in his players that they bring to each practice and game: effort, execution and enthusiasm.

The Polar Bears are 2-0 heading into Wednesday’s matchup with Bridgeport.

