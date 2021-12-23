Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing cool temperatures yesterday, this afternoon will bring back seasonable weather, as a high-pressure system moves east, allowing warm air to flow in. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with light south winds. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-40s. Overnight, clouds will build in from the west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will still be light, and because of the light SW winds, temperatures will only drop to the low-30s. Overall, this afternoon will bring back average temperatures. Tomorrow will be warmer still, as a warm front moves north of our area. Skies will be mostly overcast, with light SW winds. A few rain showers might push in during the evening hours, but we won’t see much rain, and most of the rain stays north of us. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, above-average for late-December. Overall, expect a cloudy but okay afternoon, with some rain possible. Overnight into Saturday, some more rain could move in, as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. There is some uncertainty as to where the front will be located, which could affect how much rain we see on Christmas day. Still, we likely won’t see much, about 0.5″ at most, but it could be enough for slick spots on some roads, so take care when traveling over the holiday weekend. On the bright side, temperatures will rise into the mid-50s on Saturday, so it will be mild. We dry out on Sunday, as a cold front pushes into our area, leaving highs in the mid-40s. Early next week, another system brings more rain into NCWV, leading to a dreary start to the workweek. In short, today will be average, the holiday weekend will be warm but cloudy with light rain, and next week will bring more rain.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, within range for what’s normally seen this time of year. Overall, the day before Christmas Eve isn’t looking too bad. High: 45.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, so we won’t be stargazing tonight. On the bright side, winds will be light, and temperatures will be mild, with lows in the upper-30s. Overall, a cloudy but otherwise okay night. Low: 39.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the mild mid-50s. We might see an isolated shower in the evening hours, but we won’t see much rain. Overall, expect a cloudy, mild afternoon. High: 55.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, and expect rain to push in throughout the day. We’ll likely see up to 0.5″ of rain in some areas, especially in the northern counties of NCWV, so expect a soggy Christmas commute in some areas. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperaturs will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm, rainy Christmas. High: 63.

