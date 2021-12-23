Advertisement

Juvenile charged with murder and arson in connection with elderly man’s death

A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an...
A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an elderly man’s body was later found in the Morehead area of Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) – A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an elderly man’s body was found in the Morehead area, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers say the human remains were identified as Lloyd J. Riddle, 81, of Morehead.

The fire was reported just after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Riddle’s remains were found after the fire was put out.

The juvenile is charged with murder, as well as first-degree arson, and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Several agencies investigated the case, including KSP, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morehead Fire Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Geipe
Harrison County man arrested on property destruction charge
Justin Tilley
Randolph County man arrested for allegedly hitting 4-year-old boy in face
Residents question gas prices in Buckhannon.
Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
James Treece
Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull

Latest News

Face coverings will still be required for all employees, students, visitors, and vendors...
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Morrisey joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates
Morrisey joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates
West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered...
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters