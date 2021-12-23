Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! It is Christmas Eve Eve, and it is also the busiest travel day before Christmas. Many people were hitting the roads this afternoon and evening, and in terms of travel weather, there really wasn’t anything in terms of bad weather for the major airports close to us, and also the highways. Any delays were mostly attributed to volume. It was a very chilly start this morning across our area. Clarksburg’s lowest temperature, right before sunrise, was 18F, Elkins was 15F, and Morgantown was 19F. Tonight we’ll begin to see the clouds thicken up and after midnight, there could be a stray shower or two. For the higher elevations of Preston and Tucker County, those showers could turn to light snow after 3 am. But most of the precipitation will have ended by around 7 AM. The rest of Friday will be a mostly cloudy day, with a stray shower lingering about. But the real rain will begin late Friday and continue most of the day on Christmas. The rain will be mostly light to moderate, but there could be pockets of heavier rain. During the day there will be a break in the rain, but you’re not likely to see any sun. For Saturday temperatures will be well above average for all of us, and we’re talking the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Sunday will be a cooler day, as well as a partly cloudy one. But after that, it is looking like a very rainy and warm last week for 2021.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers: Low 38

Friday: Cloudy, rain beginning after midnight: High 54

Christmas: Rainy and warm: High 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild: High 49

