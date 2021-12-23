Advertisement

Lincoln wrestling armed with new head coach, strong mindset

Leadership strong within and over program
Lincoln wrestling
Lincoln wrestling(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln wrestling wants to elevate its program and new head coach Mike Icenhower is ready for whatever it takes.

This year’s team has 12 wrestlers, seven of whom have never wrestled before. No cause for alarm; this created an opportunity to install a “Big Brother, Little Brother” program within the Cougars, something that is working for them.

Senior Marcus Rucker hopes to make the trip to states this year and believes the coaching staff and his teammates will have him on the right track to getting there.

