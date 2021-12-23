Advertisement

Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Schools announced on their website that COVID-19 protocols will still be in place when students return to the classroom in January.

Superintendent Eddie Campbell announced the update on the Monongalia County Schools website.

Face coverings will still be required for all employees, students, visitors, and vendors entering the buildings until further notice.

Officials said that face coverings will not be required outdoors.

Campbell said requirements will be lifted when it is deemed safe by state and local health officials.

You can view Superintendent Campbell’s update here.

