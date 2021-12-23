Advertisement

Morgantown boy’s basketball remains undefeated with a win over University

Poland, Young, Gage account for all but five of the Mohigans’ points
Morgantown wins over University 67-54
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In tonight’s edition of the Mohawk matchup was the boy’s basketball teams.

University started out strong, racking up a lead on Morgantown due to Garrison Kisner, who ended with 18 on the night.

Morgantown fought back to enter half ahead by one. Sha Young Young (17), Brooks Gage (25) and Alec Poland (17) totaled all but five of the Mohigans’ points.

This one went to Morgantown, 67-54.

