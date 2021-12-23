Morgantown boy’s basketball remains undefeated with a win over University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In tonight’s edition of the Mohawk matchup was the boy’s basketball teams.

University started out strong, racking up a lead on Morgantown due to Garrison Kisner, who ended with 18 on the night.

Morgantown fought back to enter half ahead by one. Sha Young Young (17), Brooks Gage (25) and Alec Poland (17) totaled all but five of the Mohigans’ points.

This one went to Morgantown, 67-54.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.