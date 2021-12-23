Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested on sexual assault charge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested for a sexual assault that allegedly happened on Monday, officers said.

Officers said they spoke to the victim on Tuesday, and she told them she lose consciousness Monday evening after having only a few sips of an alcoholic beverage.

The victim said she believed she may have been drugged, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to the victim’s step-son, and he told them he entered the victim’s bedroom to check on her and saw the victim passed out with Henry Hoopengarner, 54, of Morgantown, sexually assaulting the victim’s motionless body.

The criminal complaint says the victim has not had consensual sex with Hoopengarner in approximately two years.

Hoopengarner has been charged with second-degree sexual assault.

