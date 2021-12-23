Advertisement

PA man who allegedly solicited Morgantown minor arrested

A Spraggs, Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly solicitating a Morgantown minor through Facebook, officers said.
David Conaway
David Conaway(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Spraggs, Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly solicitating a Morgantown minor through Facebook, officers said.

A report conducted by Facebook was sent to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Feb. 20, 2021, and the report was sent to officers on March 10, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the solicitation incident in the report happened on Dec. 27, 2020 between David Conaway, then 23, and a 16-year-old girl.

The girl’s email address provided was a Monongalia County Schools email address, officers said.

A search warrant was sent to Facebook for confirmation of the solicitation and to identify Conaway, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers confirmed the Facebook account in question belonged to Conaway upon receiving the Facebook results, and, within the chat, Conaway allegedly requested explicit photos from the girl on May 27, 2021.

The criminal complaint says Conaway made a comment on May 29 that “a 23-year-old can have sex with a 16-year-old...but I could still get in trouble for nudes...”

Conaway, 24, has been charged with one count of solicitation of a minor via a computer.

