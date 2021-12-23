Advertisement

Person injured in shooting involving co-workers

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers in the Barboursville area.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers.

Late Wednesday night, deputies are at the scene along Pine Drive in the Barboursville area. The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says the injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Zerkle says the shooter is in custody, and charges may be pending.

No names have been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Geipe
Harrison County man arrested on property destruction charge
Justin Tilley
Randolph County man arrested for allegedly hitting 4-year-old boy in face
Residents question gas prices in Buckhannon.
Buckhannon residents question high gas prices in the city
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
James Treece
Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull

Latest News

Face coverings will still be required for all employees, students, visitors, and vendors...
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Mon. Co. Schools to continue COVID protocols after holiday break
Morrisey joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates
Morrisey joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates
West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered...
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters
Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters