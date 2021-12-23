Advertisement

South Harrison’s Corey Boulden schools 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman in shooting from the line

Boulden has 70 points through the Hawks’ 3-0 start to the season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Accoring to Corey Boulden, shooting has been his thing since he was a kid. By now, his teammates know exactly where to hit him.

Boulden has 70 points through South Harrison’s first three games, all wins for the Hawks.

His mindset his simple: the next one’s going in. With that in mind, Boulden lives by thinking if the first one goes in, the next one’s going in too. If it doesn’t, the next one’s going in.

South Harrison returns to the court Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at Braxton County

