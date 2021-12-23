Advertisement

University football crowned OVAC 5A champions

Kelley and staff selected to coach West Virginia OVAC All-Star team
University football
University football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University Hawks capped off a stellar 2021 season with the OVAC 5A championship trophy at halftime of the Morgantown-University basketball game.

John Kelley and his staff were also selected to coach the West Virginia team in the OVAC All-Star game next July.

The Hawks completed an undefeated season in 2021 and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

