WVU wins over Youngstown State after dominant second half

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU did not look too sharp in the opening of their Youngstown State game this evening.

Defense kept the Mountaineers in the game through half, entering the break 24-23.

Out of the lock room, the Mountaineers were a new team, Sean McNeil put up 23 points in the second half alone after a scoreless first half for him.

The Mountaineers won it 82-52, handing Youngstown State their first under 70 game of December.

WVU remains undefeated at home and will return to the court to start off the new year on Jan. 1st at Texas.

