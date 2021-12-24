Advertisement

Highlanders grab an LKC win over Doddridge County, 81-52

Webster County’s Rye Gadd sets school single-game scoring record
Rye Gadd
Rye Gadd(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County welcomes Webster County for one final matchup before the Christmas holiday.

The LKC battle saw a continued star in the Highlanders’ Rye Gadd, who scored 27 points in the first half and totaled 51 points, a career-high for Gadd and the single-game scoring record at Webster County.

Gadd also recently hit 1,000 career points.

The Highlanders topped the Bulldogs on the road, 81-52.

