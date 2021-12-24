Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | December 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas Eve! Today began very warm, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some rain showers moved through the area, but mostly fizzled out by 8am. Beyond that, today is looking to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is expected to move into the area overnight and last throughout Christmas Day as a cold front makes its way east. The rain may be heavy at times, but rainfall totals are only looking to be around a quarter to a half an inch. Some areas may see temperatures reaching 60°, but others may just see the upper 50s. Sunday we get a break from the rain due to being sandwiched in between two high-pressure systems, one to the north and one to the south. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to the low 50s and upper 40s. By Monday, another low-pressure system slides in, bringing more rain, but warmer temperatures. Another low-pressure system behind the first one will continue our rain chances through Wednesday, and possibly Thursday morning as well. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 50s, and the closest we’ll get to any freezing temperatures would be Monday morning, with lows in the upper 30s. So, our above-average temperatures are looking to continue through the end of 2021, but with La Niña present, this is about what we’ve expected.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 55

Tonight: Rain beginning after midnight. Low: 52

Christmas Day: Rain throughout the day, becoming heavy at times. High: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 50

