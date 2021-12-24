WVU student leaders are inviting Governor Justice.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Still reeling from a very public suicide of a student in April, an employee found an anonymous letter in a men’s bathroom that allegedly threatened suicide in or around the student union earlier this month.

“And that started a really tough conversation for us here in Morgantown,” said Student Government Association Senator at WVU Azeem Khan.

Khan has worked tirelessly on the Mountaineer Resilience Project passed in September.

“There are a couple different aspects to the program. We wanted to expand telehealth services that are offered to students, we wanted to increase the in-person counseling presence for students. We wanted to create unique hotlines to help unique groups of our students,” said Khan.

Governor Jim justice detailed how he will spend $122 million of remaining federal covid-19 relief funding Thursday.

After the resolution passed, the students reached out to gov. Jim justice’s administration to consider support.

None of it is going toward the project.

“Are we disappointed with what the governor’s decision was, absolutely. But the governor also invested in some very important things for west Virginia. He’s the governor for 1.7 million West Virginians not just the college students,” said Khan.

Khan hopes consideration could be made for mental health support not just in Morgantown, but at colleges across the state.

“So why should we wait 10 years or 15 years or however many it is to say ‘well, we wish 10 years ago that we invested in this or there’s 15 people that aren’t with us right now that make the world a better place if we would’ve been able to a couple more dollars there they could be with us right now, I don’t think there should be a price tag on that,” said Khan.

If SGA leaders can have that conversation with governor justice about how mental health has gotten serious...Khan is confident he will work with them.

“We respect his decision but we still want to work with him that why we intend to invite the governor in the coming weeks to come to Morgantown to meet with students to hear about why mental health is important.”

