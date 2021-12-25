Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Alec Poland

Poland totaled 24 points in Mohigans’ victory over nationally ranked Bishop Walsh
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Alec Poland is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Poland has impressed throughout his tenure at Morgantown. The senior has played the best in the state and the best in the nation, including nationally ranked Bishop Walsh last weekend.

In the Mohigans’ 75-58 win. Poland was responsible for 24 of those points.

State Championships are always the goal of the season, but for Poland specifically, it’s about doing whatever the team needs him to do to win.

