Fire Breaks Out At Tire Disposal in Summersville
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GILBOA, W.Va (WDTV) - A large fire broke out at West Virginia Tire Disposal just outside Summersville, West Virginia.
Six fire crews responded to the scene around 5:30 in the morning on December 25th.
Jan-Care EMS and Nicholas County Emergency Management were also on scene.
It took crews nearly eight hours to battle the flames.
right now there are no injuries being reported, and a cause has not been determined.
