Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | December 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas everyone!! If you wished for heavy rain showers and temperatures in the 60s, you got exactly what you asked for! In the past 50 years, Clarksburg has only seen temperatures on Christmas above 60° in 1982 and 2019, so this year was a very abnormal Christmas. Tomorrow will see calmer conditions, with clouds decreasing throughout the day and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight, clouds thicken up once again ahead of another low-pressure system approaching from the west. This system will bring rain into the area by Monday morning, and continue to bring isolated showers throughout the day. Behind that system comes another low-pressure system that will sustain the rain through Tuesday as well as Wednesday. After the second system’s cold front passage, Wednesday night will be mostly calm, but a third low-pressure system approaching from the southwest pushes more rain in for Thursday morning and afternoon. Finally, beyond that, high pressure from the west then makes its way over West Virginia, so New Year’s Eve will be dry and calm. As for temperatures this week, expect them to be above average, as most of this month has been. Monday and Wednesday are likely to reach the low 60s, whereas Tuesday and Thursday will be in the low 50s. Friday will be the coolest day of the week, though still above average, in the upper 40s. So, be sure to enjoy the dry weather tomorrow, because we won’t see much of the sun again until the last day of 2021!

Tonight: Isolated showers ending by 1am. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 50

Monday: Rain showers and warm. High: 61

Tuesday: Light rain showers. High: 53

