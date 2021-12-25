Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Year: Fairmont Senior’s Dominick Stingo

Stingo led Polar Bears through postseason to Class AA state title
By Julia Westerman
Dec. 24, 2021
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Peoples Bank Player of the Year is Fairmont Senior’s Dominick Stingo, Polar Bear senior quarterback.

Stingo may not have played every snap under center this year, but his leadership and dedication to his team and the game are what made him stand out.

The senior is a three-time state champion after championships in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

His words of advice to his teammates? “Be legendary.”

