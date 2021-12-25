Peoples Bank Player of the Year: Fairmont Senior’s Dominick Stingo

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Peoples Bank Player of the Year is Fairmont Senior’s Dominick Stingo, Polar Bear senior quarterback.

Stingo may not have played every snap under center this year, but his leadership and dedication to his team and the game are what made him stand out.

The senior is a three-time state champion after championships in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

His words of advice to his teammates? “Be legendary.”

