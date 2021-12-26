Single mother in Morgantown gave the greatest gifts this holiday season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hospital workers at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital lined the hallways remembering a dear colleague.

“To sum up Brittney, she loved with everything that she had, she gave you 100%,” said Trickett.

Brittney Dawn Thomas passed away unexpectedly December 13.

But even after death...Thomas’s mother Sandra Trickett tells me her daughter was able to save three lives as a result of her donations.

“It does help a great deal knowing that your child or whomever your loved ones helps somebody else, said Trickett as tears roll down her face. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Trickett tells me her daughter pursued her dream of being a respiratory therapist at ruby for many years.

“She loved her job, [she] loved knowing she was there for people...Even in the time of covid. It broke her heart a lot but she was very headstrong,” said trickett.

Friends and coworkers alike honoring Thomas around the hospital.

“That made me a very proud momma knowing that she gave everything in life and the after,” said Trickett.

Brittney’s selflessness went on to share her love by organ and tissue donation with the center for organ recovering, saving many lives.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.